Apex Staffing Hires Sierra Perlsen as Staffing Coordinator
Apex Staffing, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent hire of Sierra Perlsen, who will join the Apex team as a staffing coordinator . Within her role, Sierra will handle the administrative aspects of the office as well as perform social media management.
