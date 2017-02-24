Another day in Trump's America

Another day in Trump's America

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Little Rock native Richard Martin , a former editor of the Arkansas Times, posted this commentary on Facebook yesterday and, well, amen: With apologies to Max Brantley, here's your news roundup for Thursday, Feb. 23: House Republicans used a back-door maneuver to kill a resolution that could lead to an investigation of the Trump administration's ties to Russia. Trump ejected the White House Council on Environmental Quality, for which he has not named a director, from its longtime HQ in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When you're not loved by a man Thu couch potatos 8
Illegal alien Crimes Thu MAGA2016 1
iP addresses can be traced Thu Longhaul 3
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Wed Mimi 1,773
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Feb 22 spytheweb 4
church of satan Feb 20 anonymous 5
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC