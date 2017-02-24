Another day in Trump's America

Little Rock native Richard Martin , a former editor of the Arkansas Times, posted this commentary on Facebook yesterday and, well, amen: With apologies to Max Brantley, here's your news roundup for Thursday, Feb. 23: House Republicans used a back-door maneuver to kill a resolution that could lead to an investigation of the Trump administration's ties to Russia. Trump ejected the White House Council on Environmental Quality, for which he has not named a director, from its longtime HQ in Washington.

