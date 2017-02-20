Another city, another fight over a city-blighting freeway project
Colorado is one of many states continuing to grapple with the legacy of the 1956 Federal Aid Highway Act, which laid the map for thousands of miles of interstates. It also sent many highways rolling through black, immigrant and low-income urban communities, saddling people from the Bronx to Los Angeles with pollution, disease and blight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Alihra
|20,849
|Children under 9 left home alone
|10 hr
|anonymous
|3
|church of satan
|11 hr
|anonymous
|5
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Sun
|LSSLSM
|2
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC