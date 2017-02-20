Another city, another fight over a ci...

Another city, another fight over a city-blighting freeway project

Arkansas Times

Colorado is one of many states continuing to grapple with the legacy of the 1956 Federal Aid Highway Act, which laid the map for thousands of miles of interstates. It also sent many highways rolling through black, immigrant and low-income urban communities, saddling people from the Bronx to Los Angeles with pollution, disease and blight.

