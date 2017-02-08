Ambassadors coming to downtown
The Downtown Little Rock Partnership plans to employ two people to be Downtown Ambassadors to monitor street cleanliness and safety and offer help to visitors. The ambassadors, who will work in the blocks that are part of the Metrocentre Improvement District, will wear uniforms and will report to DLRP on various repair needs, graffiti and other such things to keep things looking shipshape.
