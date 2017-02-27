A note of politics before the Arkansas Symphony played Mahler
The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performed Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony Sunday and concert-goers report it was preceded by some symphony messaging geared to the current times. Reports Ernest Dumas: Great performance of Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, but an unusual happening at the start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|6 hr
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|16 hr
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Mon
|spytheweb
|6
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 23
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Feb 22
|Mimi
|1,773
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC