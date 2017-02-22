A new date proposed for Little Rock school election; problems remain

Little Rock School Superintendent Mike Poore told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette yesterday that he will propose to Education Commissioner Johnny Ke y a May 9 special election on extending the millage dedicated to construction bonds in the district by 14 years to pay for various construction projects and, not incidentally, continue a significant subsidy the money provides to operating expenses. If Poore is proposing this I'm reasonably confident that he does so with the understanding that Key, who serves as the Little Rock School Board, will approve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.