A new date proposed for Little Rock school election; problems remain
Little Rock School Superintendent Mike Poore told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette yesterday that he will propose to Education Commissioner Johnny Ke y a May 9 special election on extending the millage dedicated to construction bonds in the district by 14 years to pay for various construction projects and, not incidentally, continue a significant subsidy the money provides to operating expenses. If Poore is proposing this I'm reasonably confident that he does so with the understanding that Key, who serves as the Little Rock School Board, will approve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|George
|1,772
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|17 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|3
|church of satan
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|5
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC