911 AUDIO: 2nd man arrested in deadly shootout at Little Rock apartment complex

A teenager was arrested Monday in connection with an exchange of gunfire at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex that left a man dead and four others injured, police say. Terrance Reynolds, 18, of Pine Bluff was developed as a suspect within a week of the fatal shooting, which was reported around 11:20 p.m. Feb. 7 at 25 Par Drive, according to a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.