3 VA employees accused of stealing dr...

3 VA employees accused of stealing drugs from Little Rock hospital

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Three Veterans Affairs employees have been accused of attempting to steal prescription medications from a Little Rock veterans hospital, according to a news release. Satishkumer "Steve" Patel, 44, of North Little Rock, Alisha Pagan, 33, of Mabelvale, and Nikita Neal, 42, of Little Rock, were indicted on drug-related charges Wednesday, a news release from United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Christopher Thyer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lauren Porter "LOPO" 44 min Rzrbk89 1
News AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09) 7 hr Phart Eight 81
News Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on... 7 hr Kennie23 1
News AR law allows men to block wives' abortions Tue doug vance 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
should the strap be brought back to the arkansa... Feb 3 guest 1
Don Henley concert Jan 31 Curious 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC