3 VA employees accused of stealing drugs from Little Rock hospital

Three Veterans Affairs employees have been accused of attempting to steal prescription medications from a Little Rock veterans hospital, according to a news release. Satishkumer "Steve" Patel, 44, of North Little Rock, Alisha Pagan, 33, of Mabelvale, and Nikita Neal, 42, of Little Rock, were indicted on drug-related charges Wednesday, a news release from United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Christopher Thyer said.

