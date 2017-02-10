2nd Friday Art Night artists: Grace Ramsey, Luke Knox, Bruce Jackson, Susan Chambers, Sofia Gonzalez
It's 2nd Friday Art Night, which means from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. downtown galleries are welcoming in visitors with new shows, craft beer, wine and music. Here's the lineup: HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM: Symbolist paintings by Grace Mikell Ramsey and Jungian-inspired mixed-media sculpture by Luke Amram Knox go on exhibit in a show called "Modern Mythology."
