2nd Friday Art Night artists: Grace Ramsey, Luke Knox, Bruce Jackson, Susan Chambers, Sofia Gonzalez

It's 2nd Friday Art Night, which means from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. downtown galleries are welcoming in visitors with new shows, craft beer, wine and music. Here's the lineup: HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM: Symbolist paintings by Grace Mikell Ramsey and Jungian-inspired mixed-media sculpture by Luke Amram Knox go on exhibit in a show called "Modern Mythology."

