24-year-old fatally shot at Little Rock home
Police were investigating after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night and found by officers outside his Little Rock residence, police said. Officers were called to 3000 Wolfe St. on a report of shots fired and found a white 2017 Ford Taurus parked in the yard, according to a police report.
