2 more charged in armed robbery of west Little Rock store where $300,000 in jewelry taken
Surveillance video from the scene of an armed robbery Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, at Roberson's Fine Jewelry in Little Rock shows four of the five men connected to the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you're not loved by a man
|20 hr
|Guest
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|mexico
|20,829
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 12
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Feb 10
|Guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC