2 bills focus on sewage plants

Legislation filed this week would require new nonmunicipal wastewater treatment plant owners to pay more funds into the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality's trust fund for emergency plant repairs. House Bill 1550, sponsored by Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, would alter a bill that Davis, a wastewater plant operator, sponsored in 2015 that reduced the financial assurance required of such plants.

