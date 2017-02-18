2 bills focus on sewage plants

2 bills focus on sewage plants

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Legislation filed this week would require new nonmunicipal wastewater treatment plant owners to pay more funds into the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality's trust fund for emergency plant repairs. House Bill 1550, sponsored by Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, would alter a bill that Davis, a wastewater plant operator, sponsored in 2015 that reduced the financial assurance required of such plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 20,845
When you're not loved by a man Feb 15 Guest 7
Exes and Ohs Feb 14 Guest 3
I have no education Feb 14 Aeiou and sometim... 1
xfinity or at&t uverse Feb 13 mer 1
Children under 9 left home alone Feb 12 Guest 1
are you sick of raising a kid alone Feb 10 Guest 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC