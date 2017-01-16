Women's march set Saturday, Jan. 21 in Little Rock
Here's another march to plan for: The Women's March in Little Rock Saturday in conjunction with the post-inauguration event the same day in Washington, D.C. In Little Rock, marchers will gather at 1300 W. Capitol and walk two blocks to the Capitol at 11 a.m. Saturday. Speakers will include Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb, Little Rock City Director Capi Peck and state Rep. Vivian Flowers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 12
|Needinfo
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC