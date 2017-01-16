Women's march set Saturday, Jan. 21 i...

Women's march set Saturday, Jan. 21 in Little Rock

Arkansas Times

Here's another march to plan for: The Women's March in Little Rock Saturday in conjunction with the post-inauguration event the same day in Washington, D.C. In Little Rock, marchers will gather at 1300 W. Capitol and walk two blocks to the Capitol at 11 a.m. Saturday. Speakers will include Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb, Little Rock City Director Capi Peck and state Rep. Vivian Flowers.

Little Rock, AR

