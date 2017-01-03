Woman found shot to death in home south of Little Rock
Pulaski County authorities say a woman has been found shot to death at a home south of Little Rock and a suspect is being sought. Lt. Cody Burk told reporters that Brandi Johnson-Bennett was found dead about 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a home on Ironton Road and a second woman was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Because you read every single word
|1 hr
|Will not go away
|3
|Review: LSC Promos
|Tue
|jjamison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Who was Todd Bostian? (Jul '09)
|Mon
|ToddBostian
|10
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Sun
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC