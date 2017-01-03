Woman found shot to death in home sou...

Woman found shot to death in home south of Little Rock

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Courier

Pulaski County authorities say a woman has been found shot to death at a home south of Little Rock and a suspect is being sought. Lt. Cody Burk told reporters that Brandi Johnson-Bennett was found dead about 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a home on Ironton Road and a second woman was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Because you read every single word 1 hr Will not go away 3
Review: LSC Promos Tue jjamison 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
News Who was Todd Bostian? (Jul '09) Mon ToddBostian 10
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Sun Finally 2
Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13) Dec 26 Kathy 12
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... Dec 23 Dolly 9
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,326

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC