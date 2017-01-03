Winter weather hits River Valley

Winter weather hits River Valley

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

Residents of Russellville and the Arkansas River Valley woke up to white ground Friday morning while local school and business closings were being announced. The National Weather Service in Little Rock said Russellville received an accumulation of two and a half inches of snow within the early-morning hours Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Fri Longhaul 1
Review: LSC Promos Thu bigfoot 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Jan 1 Finally 2
Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13) Dec 26 Kathy 12
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... Dec 23 Dolly 9
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 23 cheetos 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,723,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC