Winter weather hits River Valley
Residents of Russellville and the Arkansas River Valley woke up to white ground Friday morning while local school and business closings were being announced. The National Weather Service in Little Rock said Russellville received an accumulation of two and a half inches of snow within the early-morning hours Friday.
