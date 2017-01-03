Washington County authorities: Deputy...

Washington County authorities: Deputy cleared in officer-involved shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - A Northwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy acted lawfully during an officer-involved shooting last month, according to an internal investigation by Washington County deputies. According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the internal investigation into the shooting at an auto repair shop in Fayetteville Dec. 21 has been completed.

