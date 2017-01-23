Victim quizzed on rape, robbery at LR restaurant
The lawyer for a Little Rock man accused of raping a fast-food worker during an armed robbery questioned the woman on Monday about why she didn't immediately tell police that she had been sexually assaulted. Defense attorney Stuart Vess also suggested that the 37-year-old Mexico native, who had been in the United States illegally, might be trying to take advantage of a program that provides visas to victims of serious crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC