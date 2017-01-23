Victim quizzed on rape, robbery at LR restaurant

The lawyer for a Little Rock man accused of raping a fast-food worker during an armed robbery questioned the woman on Monday about why she didn't immediately tell police that she had been sexually assaulted. Defense attorney Stuart Vess also suggested that the 37-year-old Mexico native, who had been in the United States illegally, might be trying to take advantage of a program that provides visas to victims of serious crimes.

