Utility work in LR to affect boulevard
Utility work on Springer Boulevard in Little Rock will require a moving lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. A section of the southbound lanes of Springer, also called Arkansas 365, just south of the Interstate 440 westbound ramps will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weather permitting.
