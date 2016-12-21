Utility work in LR to affect boulevard

Utility work in LR to affect boulevard

Utility work on Springer Boulevard in Little Rock will require a moving lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. A section of the southbound lanes of Springer, also called Arkansas 365, just south of the Interstate 440 westbound ramps will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weather permitting.

