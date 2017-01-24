UALR joins LRU in dead acronyms file
Chancellor Andrew Rogerson has announced to staff that UALR will be known henceforth as UA Little Rock. In an email dated Jan. 23 to campus employees, Rogerson wrote, "While our official name remains the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, UA Little Rock represents one of our institution's greatest strengths, our location in Arkansas's capital city.
