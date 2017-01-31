UA Little Rock Receives Five-Year Grants Worth More Than $3.75...

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received two five-year grants totaling more than $3.75 million to fund college readiness programs for low-income and first-generation college students in Pulaski and Jefferson counties. The U.S. Department of Education's Federal TRIO Program awarded the grants totaling $3,762,035 to the UA Little Rock TRIO Educational Talent Search program.

