Trump's pipeline promise
Do you know who said this? "I also think that if the Keystone XL pipeline is built, it should be built with American steel from our American producers." Was it Donald Trump , madman-in-chief? No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|church of satan
|Fri
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC