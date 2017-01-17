Travel Nurse Across America Acquires Trinity Healthcare
Staffing agency Travel Nurse Across America Inc. of North Little Rock announced Monday the acquisition of competitor Trinity Healthcare Staffing Group of Florence, South Carolina.
