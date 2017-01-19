Timex to close North Little Rock facility, put 64 out of work
The Timex Group has announced it will close a facility in North Little Rock by the end of this year, which will put 64 people out of work - 55 in distribution and repair and nine in a call center. The repair and distribution operation is being moved to a third-party provider in Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Tue
|Dream on
|2
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Tue
|Guest
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC