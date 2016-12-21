Thorvilson gets pro cycling contract
Leah Thorvilson, director of development and external relations for the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, earned a professional cycling contract after taking part in a talent search for female cyclists. Eleven months ago, Canyon-SRAM teamed up with Zwift, an online social cycling community, to hold Zwift Academy, a competition that offered a chance to earn a professional cycling contract with Canyon-SRAM women's racing team for the 2017 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|48 min
|Finally
|2
|Because you read every word
|50 min
|You can try buuuut
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC