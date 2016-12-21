Thorvilson gets pro cycling contract

Leah Thorvilson, director of development and external relations for the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, earned a professional cycling contract after taking part in a talent search for female cyclists. Eleven months ago, Canyon-SRAM teamed up with Zwift, an online social cycling community, to hold Zwift Academy, a competition that offered a chance to earn a professional cycling contract with Canyon-SRAM women's racing team for the 2017 season.

