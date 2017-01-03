Teen to stand trial as adult for LR armed-robbery attempt, judge rules
A 16-year-old armed robbery suspect, arrested after being hogtied by his accuser and the man's brother, will be prosecuted as an adult, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright ruled on Monday. Shaundrell Hubbard is charged with aggravated robbery, committing a terroristic act, first-degree battery, aggravated assault and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor.
