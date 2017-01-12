Teen robbed, hit with gun after meeti...

Teen robbed, hit with gun after meeting at Little Rock hotel set up through escort site, police say

An 18-year-old Little Rock man was robbed of his wallet and car and hit with a gun after setting up a meeting at a Little Rock hotel through a website that bills itself as a place to "meet top-rated escorts and clients," authorities said. The victim told investigators he went to a hotel in the 200 block of South Shackleford Road Friday afternoon to meet a woman he met on the website Skip the Games, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

