State senator proposes amendment to end state Supreme Court elections
THE CASE FOR JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS: Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson admitted his proposed amendment faces long odds in the legislature. State Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson has introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would provide for the appointment of Arkansas Supreme Court justices by the governor, rather than their election.
