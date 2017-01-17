State Police nab wanted man after chase in Little Rock
State Police arrested a fleeing driver, a wanted fugitive from North Carolina, after an interstate chase in Little Rock this morning. The State Police release: Robert E. Woodward, 46, of Gastonia, North Carolina was arrested this morning by Arkansas State Troopers following a pursuit across the southern edge of Little Rock along Interstate 30 and Interstate 440.
