State Fair to run one day longer
Ralph Shoptaw, the fair's general manager, on Thursday said the fair will run this year from Oct. 12, a Thursday, through Oct 22. The fair has been a 10-day event starting on a Friday since 1969, he said. The fair, now in its 78th year, ran six days before 1969.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Thu
|Needinfo
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC