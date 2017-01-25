Site plan approved for Satanic Temple monument; public comment,...

During a short meeting this morning near the Arkansas State Capitol, a three-member subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission deemed a monument site plan submitted by the Satanic Temple sufficient to move forward to a public comment phase; part of an effort to decide whether the group will be allowed to install a 10-foot bronze representation of the goat-headed pagan god Baphomet on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol. A group of around 30 Catholic protesters held signs and prayed outside the building where the meeting was held.

