Single Mother of 4 Builds a House Wit...

Single Mother of 4 Builds a House With the Help of YouTube Tutorials After Leaving Traumatic Past

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

A single mother of four proved no project was too big as she led her family in building a home from the ground up, using nothing but YouTube tutorials and the occasional piece of neighborly advice. Cara Brookins , 45, of Little Rock, Arkansas, explained that when she and her children started on the project in 2008, they were looking for a way to move on from a traumatic past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris w? (Aug '12) 6 hr Devil 6
Mesical malpractice attorney Jan 12 Needinfo 1
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
Review: LSC Promos Jan 5 bigfoot 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Jan 1 Finally 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC