Sex offender bill heads to Senate com...

Sex offender bill heads to Senate committee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAIT-TV

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A state Senate committee is scheduled on Tuesday to take up a bill that would ban certain sex offenders from entering a public school campus. The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss Senate Bill 32 , sponsored by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 21 Well Well 20,775
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
Mesical malpractice attorney Jan 17 Dream on 2
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
Review: LSC Promos Jan 5 bigfoot 2
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Jan 1 Finally 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC