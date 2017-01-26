Rumor mill: French Hill to Treasury?

A little birdie in D.C. tells us that rumors are floating among Republican lobbyists that U.S. Rep. French Hill is going to be tapped by President Donald Trump for Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, the number two slot and typically a powerful role. The confirmation vote for former Goldman Sachs partner and hedge fund manager Steve Mnuchin, the nominee for Treasury Secretary, will likely take place next month.

