Restaurant Transitions: Blue Sail opening March 1 in Little Rock
Blue Sail Coffee Roasters, with two locations in Conway, plans to open a location in the Main Street Little Rock Technology Park project. Conway-based Blue Sail Coffee Roasters will open a 1,222-square-foot coffee shop on or about March 1 on the first floor of Phase 1 of the Little Rock Technology Park project, 417 Main St. It will offer lattes, cold brews and pour overs, plus "signature brunch items such as quiche, croissant sandwiches and baked goods," according to a Tech Park news release.
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|church of satan
|Fri
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
