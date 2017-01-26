Restaurant Transitions: Blue Sail opening March 1 in Little Rock;...

Blue Sail Coffee Roasters, with two locations in Conway, plans to open a location in the Main Street Little Rock Technology Park project. Conway-based Blue Sail Coffee Roasters will open a 1,222-square-foot coffee shop on or about March 1 on the first floor of Phase 1 of the Little Rock Technology Park project, 417 Main St. It will offer lattes, cold brews and pour overs, plus "signature brunch items such as quiche, croissant sandwiches and baked goods," according to a Tech Park news release.

