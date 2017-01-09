Proposed Bill Limits School Athletic ...

Proposed Bill Limits School Athletic Trainers, Possibly Costing Parents More Money

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

When Arkansas lawmakers open the 2017 legislative session on Monday at the State Capitol in Little Rock, one of the bills under consideration would restrict how school athletic trainers can help students. Under House Bill 1040, athletic trainers wouldn't be able to practice in non-clinical settings, nor could they treat players going through post-surgery rehab or with spinal injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
Review: LSC Promos Jan 5 bigfoot 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Jan 1 Finally 2
Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13) Dec 26 Kathy 12
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... Dec 23 Dolly 9
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 23 cheetos 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,842

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC