Proposed Bill Limits School Athletic Trainers, Possibly Costing Parents More Money
When Arkansas lawmakers open the 2017 legislative session on Monday at the State Capitol in Little Rock, one of the bills under consideration would restrict how school athletic trainers can help students. Under House Bill 1040, athletic trainers wouldn't be able to practice in non-clinical settings, nor could they treat players going through post-surgery rehab or with spinal injuries.
