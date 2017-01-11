Program placed murder suspect in county jail

An Arkansas Department of Corrections inmate accused of beating a female correctional officer to death in the Miller County jail kitchen last month was serving time for shooting his mother and an uncle in 2010. Tramell Mackenzie Hunter, 27, was being housed at the Miller County jail as part of the Act 309 program, which allows prison inmates to serve some of their sentence at a county or city jail.

