Poore announces school closure plans ...

Poore announces school closure plans in Little Rock

13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

With a number of unhappy school district residents on hand, Little Rock School Superintendent Michael Poore announced today his plans for closure of school facilities said to be required to balance the budget as state desegregation aid ends and enrollment drops with movement of students to charter and other schools. Carver , the academically successful East End magnet elementary that had enjoyed an organized campaign to survive, was spared the ax.

