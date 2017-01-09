Police make arrests following Sunday homicide.
The police say arrests followed an outbreak of shooting Sunday in which officers found a man dead of gunshot wounds. Officers heard gunshots near 28th and Bishop about 7:30 Sunday evening and, in responding, found a wrecked 2016 Lincoln at 33rd and Martin Luther King Drive.
