PHOTOS: Crowd rallies at Arkansas Capitol in support of Muslims, immigrants
Rally-goers gather on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol Sunday afternoon during an event organized in support of immigrants and Muslims. Rally-goers denounced President Donald Trump's Friday directive, which halted the U.S.'s admission of refugees for four months, barred the entry of citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries for three months and indefinitely banned Syrian refugees from entering the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|24 min
|melvin perez
|20,795
|Cops at hooters
|11 hr
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|16 hr
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC