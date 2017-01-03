Park tract is public's, court says

The northern landing of the landmark Two Rivers Park bridge rightfully belongs to the public, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza ruled Thursday, ending, at least for now, almost five years of litigation over who owns that 45-acre tract. The park's 5-year-old lighted pedestrian and biking bridge connects the Arkansas River Trail to the park at the confluence of the Arkansas and Little Maumelle rivers.

