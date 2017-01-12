One Stop at a Time

One Stop at a Time

14 hrs ago

Jamie Simmons, curator of the Texarkana Museums System, motions with her hands how she wants the pipe-cleaner animation to move Friday at Discovery Place Children's Museum. Workers at Discovery Place learned how to assemble and operate a stop-motion animation studio on loan from The Arkansas Discovery Network.

