North Little Rock teen charged in late-2016 killing

A teenager was arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man at a North Little Rock apartment complex last month, police said. In a news release Thursday, the North Little Rock Police Department said Anthony Williams, 17, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of Tyrone Barnett of North Little Rock.

