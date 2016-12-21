North Little Rock firm's package kiosk offers secure central hub for deliveries, pickups
Early in a yearlong test run for Anytime Valet, a first-time user opened the delivery kiosk looking for a package and also found spider webs. It was then that Anytime Depot CEO Tony Cassady realized the package-delivery hubs not only needed to be weatherproof, but also, as he describes it, "critter-proof."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|benj
|20,760
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Dec 24
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
|make america great again exile trump!!!
|Dec 23
|kyman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC