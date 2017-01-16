North Little Rock defends the Jerry J...

North Little Rock defends the Jerry Jones gift to cops, but ...

North Little Rock City Attorney Jason Carter has filed with the state Ethics Commission a formal defense of the expensive gift Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave to all city police - a free trip to a Cowboys game. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that here.

