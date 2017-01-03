New lecture series to feature 4 Arkansas authors, their work
The Arkansas State Archives, in conjunction with the Historic Arkansas Museum, is launching a quarterly series of book lectures by Arkansas authors, titled "Pen to Podium: Arkansas Historical Writers' Lecture Series." The series opens with a lecture by Kenneth C. Barnes, author of Anti-Catholicism in Arkansas: How Politicians, the Press, the Klan and Religious Leaders Imagined an Enemy, 1910-1960 , at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC