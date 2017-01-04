Multimillion federal fraud case bring...

Multimillion federal fraud case brings nine-year sentence

Tonique Hatton , 39, of North Little Rock, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison and two years of supervised release for her role in a program to steal federal money sent to the Department of Human Services to feed poor children after school and during the summer. She was also ordered to make restitution of $7.6 million and forfeit $17,681.

