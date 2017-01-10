Mother forgives man in murder of her 3 kids; tells judge - let this man go'

LITTLE ROCK, AR - It's been about 22 years since Malak Hussian's three kids were shot and killed during a home invasion. "When you build your life, as a mother on being a mother, a friend, a mentor and you wake up one morning and there is no seemingly purpose to life; it's beyond words," Hussian told KARK .

