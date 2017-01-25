Mother And Her Four Kids Built Their Own House By Watching YouTube Tutorials
Women who escape abusive relationships often have a hard time starting their lives over again, and depending on their situation may even find themselves facing an unknown future without their kids. Cara Brookins of Little Rock, Arkansas was both fortunate to escape multiple abusive relationships and have her four kids by her side through thick and thin, but the one thing she wanted was a home of her own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|church of satan
|Fri
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC