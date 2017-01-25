Mother And Her Four Kids Built Their ...

Mother And Her Four Kids Built Their Own House By Watching YouTube Tutorials

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Neatorama

Women who escape abusive relationships often have a hard time starting their lives over again, and depending on their situation may even find themselves facing an unknown future without their kids. Cara Brookins of Little Rock, Arkansas was both fortunate to escape multiple abusive relationships and have her four kids by her side through thick and thin, but the one thing she wanted was a home of her own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr melvin perez 20,784
church of satan Fri Kennie23 4
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
Mesical malpractice attorney Jan 17 Dream on 2
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
Review: LSC Promos Jan 5 bigfoot 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,712 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC