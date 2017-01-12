Mental disease of Little Rock gun suspect exonerates him

A 23-year-old Little Rock man, who was arrested with a sawed-off shotgun and told police he was waiting to kill his cousin, has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing on mental health grounds. James Earl Lambert has been jailed since his May 2015 arrest at west Little Rock apartments, where his cousin lived, by police investigating complaints from neighbors about a man with a gun in the area.

