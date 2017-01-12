Mental disease of Little Rock gun suspect exonerates him
A 23-year-old Little Rock man, who was arrested with a sawed-off shotgun and told police he was waiting to kill his cousin, has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing on mental health grounds. James Earl Lambert has been jailed since his May 2015 arrest at west Little Rock apartments, where his cousin lived, by police investigating complaints from neighbors about a man with a gun in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Thu
|Needinfo
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC