Marianna man sentenced in USDA fraud case
LITTLE ROCK, AR - A Lee County man will spend the next two years in prison and will pay over $380,000 in restitution after pleading guilty in a federal wire fraud case involving United States Department of Agriculture feeding programs for low-income children, United States Attorney Chris Thyer said. James E. Franklin of Marianna was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Price Marshall during a hearing Tuesday.
