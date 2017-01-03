Marianna man sentenced in USDA fraud ...

Marianna man sentenced in USDA fraud case

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A Lee County man will spend the next two years in prison and will pay over $380,000 in restitution after pleading guilty in a federal wire fraud case involving United States Department of Agriculture feeding programs for low-income children, United States Attorney Chris Thyer said. James E. Franklin of Marianna was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Price Marshall during a hearing Tuesday.

